Unaccounted cash worth Rs 54L seized, three held

Kolkata: Just a day before the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Kolkata Police seized unaccounted money worth Rs 54 lakh and nabbed three persons from Bowbazar and Posta on Thursday and Friday. According to sources, the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police was reportedly tipped off about suspected hawala transactions that may take place in the city. Accordingly, multiple ARS teams were keeping a strict vigil in and around possible places. On Thursday acting on a tip-off, cops detained two persons from the Posta area separately and seized Rs 14 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from them. During interrogation, none of them could provide any satisfactory answers or produce any document regarding the source of the money.

On Friday, another person was detained from the Bowbazar area with Rs 30 lakh cash. He also failed to provide any document or satisfactory answer about the source of the money. All the three accused have been arrested. The Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Income tax department have been informed about the seized money.