Unaccounted cash worth Rs 50L seized

KOLKATA: The Detective Department of the Kolkata Police has seized unaccounted money worth Rs 50 lakh from a car in Park Street on Monday afternoon.

Police have detained the car owner who is a city based businessman identified as Rajesh Kasera alias Agarwal. On Monday, cops were tipped off about a huge amount of cash being carried in a car which will come from the New Alipore area to Park Street. Acting on the tip-off, cops were keeping a close vigil along Park Street. Around 5 pm, the car was spotted near 119, Park Street and it was intercepted. During the search of the car a huge amount of money was found. After counting the money, police found that he was carrying Rs 50 lakh. When cops asked Agarwal about the money, he failed to produce any documents. A case has been registered.