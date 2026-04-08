Unaccounted cash recovered from different areas of North and South Dinajpur

Raiganj/Balurghat: A joint team of central force and police recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash during a surprise check (Naka) on National Highway 27 at Balichura, near the Bengal–Bihar border in North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and purpose of the seized money.



According to sources, the vehicle was intercepted after security personnel grew suspicious about its movement during routine checking. Upon searching the car, officials discovered the cash concealed inside, raising concerns over a possible illegal transaction.

Locals gathered at the spot amid heightened security presence. The occupants of the vehicle have been detained as they failed to immediately provide valid documents or a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the money.

A police official from Goalpokhar police station stated that the detained individuals are being questioned and authorities are awaiting legal documents to verify the legitimacy of the cash.

In another incident, CAPF and police seized over Rs 2 lakh during a naka checking operation on National Highway 512 between Balurghat and Hili on Monday afternoon. Two persons were reportedly carrying the cash from Balurghat to Trimohini when their vehicle was stopped and searched.

Partha Ghosh, a resident of Ghoshpara in Balurghat, claimed that the amount was collected for temple construction. “I recite Bhagavat and along with my disciples, I was taking the money to deposit in a bank at Trimohini,” he said.

Sources said the cash has been seized but it will be returned if valid documents are produced.