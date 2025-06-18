UN delegation inspects India-Bangladesh & Nepal borders

Siliguri: A high-level United Nations (UN) delegation visited the international borders on Tuesday to assess cross-border trade, immigration procedures and diplomatic relations in the region. The 40-member team, which arrived at Bagdogra Airport from Delhi in the morning, conducted inspections at both the India-Bangladesh and India-Nepal borders in Siliguri.

The delegation first travelled to the India-Bangladesh border at Fulbari where they held discussions with senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and reviewed immigration checkpoints. The team observed the movement of citizens from both countries and the ongoing import-export activities at the border.

Following the inspection, the UN representatives expressed satisfaction with the current trade operations and commended the progress made in strengthening border management and trade facilities between India and Bangladesh.

The delegation later proceeded to inspect the India-Nepal border in Khoribari to further evaluate international trade and cross-border communication systems in the region. Their focus extended to the broader dynamics of trade and cooperation in East South Asia and North East India.

Chris Garvey, an economist and member of the UN delegation, said: “Our primary objective is to understand the communication infrastructure, trade flow and diplomatic relations between countries in East South Asia. We are pleased to see both nations actively working to enhance their trade ties.”

Garvey further appreciated the introduction of digital services at the borders to expedite cross-border processes and praised the collaborative efforts of both countries. “Very good work is going on between India and Bangladesh. The digital initiatives are a significant step forward,” he added.