Uma Nursing Home fined Rs 1L for ‘negligence’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC), on Thursday, imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Uma Nursing Home after it spotted some negligence on the part of the private hospital.

A 45-year-old patient was taken to the hospital for hernia surgery in the morning

of January 5. In the afternoon the patient was shifted to the ICU. During the investigation, it was found that from 3 am to 7.40 am nobody attended to the patient. The patient’s health condition later deteriorated and her blood pressure dropped.

The patients had also complained about some gastro-related problems. The patient was eventually put under ventilation and was shifted to another private hospital on January 8. Uma Nursing Home failed to present any convincing answers as to why the patient’s condition suddenly deteriorated. After the WBCERC spotted some negligence on the part of the hospital, the private hospital has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In another incident, the WBCERC directed Desun Hospital to prepare a fresh bill and return a certain amount to the family members of a patient. The patient was admitted to the hospital with burn injuries.

As the hospital was charging a hefty amount daily, the patient’s family urged the hospital to release the patient so they could transfer her to another hospital.

The hospital allegedly refused to transfer the patient.

After her family members wrote to the WBCERC, the hospital shifted the patient. The woman, however, died after being shifted to another hospital. The hospital had taken Rs 4.22 lakh cash from the patient’s family who had also issued a post-dated cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the hospital.

The hospital had given a discount of Rs 1.43 lakh.