Uluberia: Youth hacked to death

Kolkata: A youth was hacked to death by another youth after an altercation over the use of loud horn on a motorcycle at Chengail in Uluberia of Howrah late on Thursday night. According to sources, on Thursday night, a few youths were passing through the Kalabagan area of Chengail and the riders were allegedly making loud noises using horns and unnecessary acceleration. A few local youths, including the accused Sagan Jana and Akash Jana, reportedly protested and an altercation broke out. However, local residents intervened and the matter was sported for the time being.



Late on Thursday night, a youth identified as Bapan Manna whose brother was involved in the altercation earlier came out to find his brother. When Sagar and Akash saw him, they allegedly attacked Bapan with a sharp object and stabbed him repeatedly. When local residents heard Bapan screaming, they came out from their homes and saw him lying in a pool of blood and the accused persons fled.

Immediately they rushed Bapan to Uluberia Sarat Chandra Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A

massive manhunt is on to nab Akash and Sagar.