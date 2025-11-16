Uluberia: One dead, 3 injured in collision

Kolkata: A goods vehicle driver was killed and three others injured on Saturday night after a container carrier collided head-on with another truck on NH-16, commonly known as Mumbai Road, in Uluberia, Howrah.

According to sources, a Kolkata-bound container carrier was travelling along NH-16 when the driver reportedly lost control while on the Mansatla flyover and struck the road divider. Due to overspeeding, the vehicle vaulted over the divider, landed on the Kolaghat-bound lane and crashed head-on into a truck approaching from the Kolkata side. The impact left the front portions of both vehicles mangled, trapping the drivers of both trucks and two others travelling in the Kolaghat-bound vehicle.

Hearing the crash, local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. Police reached soon after and assisted in freeing the trapped occupants. All four victims were taken to Uluberia Sarat Chandra Medical College and Hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead.

The accident caused a traffic snarl on NH-16, but police deployed a wrecker and removed both vehicles, allowing normal movement to resume shortly afterward.