Uluberia: 2 killed, about 10 hurt in road mishap

Kolkata: Two persons were killed and at least 10 persons were injured after an accident took place in Uluberia early on Thursday morning.



According to sources, members of a family from Muraribar in Bagnan had gone to a crematorium in Bauria for the last rites of a near one in the wee hours of Thursday.

After the rituals, they were returning home. While their car was passing through the Fakirpara in Uluberia, the driver somehow lost control and the car rammed with a lamp post beside the National Highway (NH)-16. At the same time another car moving towards Bagnan along the NH-16 collided head-on with the car that had already met with the accident. After a while, cops from Uluberia Police Station arrived and rushed the injured persons to Uluberia Hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

Cops suspect that due to excessive speed, the driver lost control and rammed with the lamp post. However, a section of local people suspect that the driver might have fallen asleep and thus the accident took place.