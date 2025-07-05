‘Ulto Rath’ celebrated across Bengal with devotional fervour and fanfare

Kolkata: Devotees pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra on Saturday as the ‘Ulto Rath’ (Return Chariot) festival was celebrated across West Bengal with great fervour and joy. After their eight-day stay in ‘Mahsir Bari’, aunt’s place, Lord Jagananth, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra returned to their home. In Kolkata, ISKCON’s Ulto Rath Yatra attracted a huge crowd. While returning from ‘Mashir Bari’ the deities started their journey from Outram Road near Park Street Metro. The chariots marched down several streets, including JL Nehru Road, Dorina Crossing, SN Banerjee Road, Moulali Crossing, CIT Road, Suhrawardy Avenue, Park Circus 7-point crossing,

Shakesapear Sarani, Hungerford Street before ending the journey at ISKCON Temple on Albert Road. Devotees congregated in Digha, the coastal town in East Midnapore district, where the Rath Yatra of the newly constructed Jagannath Dham was celebrated for the first time. In Digha, around 200 km away from Kolkata, the chariots were pulled from ‘Masir Bari’ (the place of aunt of three sibling deities) to the new Jagannath temple, covering a 750-metre route. In Kolkata people made a scramble to touch the ropes to pull chariots of the three deities as the ISKCON (International Society For Krishna Consciousness)-organised religious procession went through key thoroughfares of central and South Kolkata before reaching the Radha Krishna temple on Albert Road. Return Car procession was also taken out at Mayapur in Nadia district, the global headquarters of ISKCON, where thousands of devotees turned up. Chariots were also pulled in different parts of the metropolis and elsewhere in the state by religious organisations, and also many households where the idols are worshipped traditionally for years. Amid beats of drums and cymbals, flower-decked chariots were also taken out in Mahesh (Hooghly district), Mahisadal (East Midnapore), Rathtala in Belgharia (North 24-Parganas), Baghbazar (Kolkata), Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, English Bazar (Malda) and other parts of the state on the occasion of Ulto Rath, being held nine days after Rath Yatra on June 27. Fairs and exhibitions on roadsides and grounds in urban and rural areas attracted large crowds, including children.