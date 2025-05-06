Ultadanga flyover: Motorcycle loses control & collides with guard rail killing two people

Kolkata: Two youths were killed while two others are critical after a motorcycle lost control and collided with the guard wall of the Ultadanga flyover early on Monday morning.

According to sources, four youths identified as Sohel, Shoaib, Rahman and Sharukh, residents of Park Circus area, were riding a motorcycle along the Ultadanga flyover towards Lake Town from EM Bypass. It is alleged that none of them were wearing helmets.

Around 5:45 am while taking the right turn on the flyover, the motorcycle rider failed to reduce the speed and the two-wheeler collided with the gurdwall. Within a fraction of a second, the youths fell on the road and sustained multiple injuries, including several injuries on head. The motorcycle fell on the road after moving about 50 metres away from the collision spot. A few anonymous drivers of other vehicles reported the accident to the cops of Lake Town traffic guard and within five minutes cops reached the spot.

Police sources informed that one of the youths died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The two injured youths are admitted at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Initially police suspected that the motorcycle was hit by a car but while checking the CCTV footage, cops found that the motorcycle was moving at such a high speed that the rider was unable to control it. Police have started an investigation.