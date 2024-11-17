UKSC goalkeeping coach passes away at 41

Kolkata: Within days of the United Kolkata Sports Club (UKSC) celebrating a remarkable debut in the Kolkata Premier League (KPL), earning a spot in the Premier Division in its inaugural season, the team’s goalkeeping coach, Prashanta Dey passed away on Saturday afternoon.

Dey was 41-years-old and a pivotal member of coach Deepak Mondal’s team, playing a crucial role in shaping the squad’s success. While conducting a practice session for the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Academy at Salt Lake’s Central Park around 2 pm on Saturday, he collapsed on the field almost immediately after the start of practice. He was taken to a nearby hospital around 3:30 pm, where it was declared that he died due to a massive heart attack.

Dey, a resident of Garia, took the children of his residence to practice on Saturday morning. After the practice session, he rested for a while before reaching Central Park in Salt Lake. Having been associated with United Kolkata Sports Club since the beginning of the season, his sudden demise has left the club heartbroken. The football fraternity, too, is deeply mournful, as the shadow of grief looms large over his acquaintances.