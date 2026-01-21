Ukraine debuts, China returns, Argentina focal theme country at Kolkata Book Fair 2026

KOLKATA: By now, it is clear that the USA will not be participating in the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair 2026, following budget cuts under the Donald Trump administration. Bangladesh, too, will be absent this year due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, the fair welcomes a new participant i.e. Ukraine while China makes a return after a gap of 15 years, having last participated in 2011.

With just a day to go before the fair opens, officials of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild are working round the clock to ensure that all stalls are completed on time. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the fair on January 22 at 4 pm at Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake. She will be joined by Gustavo Canzobre, Tagore scholar and essayist from Argentina; H.E. Mariano Agustín Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina and popular author Swapnamoy Chakraborty.

Argentina is the focal theme country this year. On the occasion, Chakraborty will be conferred the Guild Lifetime Literary Award worth Rs 2 lakh by the CM. “USA couldn’t be with us this year but we are extremely happy that Ukraine will be participating for the first time and China is making a comeback after 15 years,” said Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, president, Guild.

For the first time, the book fair venue will be directly connected by Metro from Howrah to Karunamoyee via Esplanade. The last Metro will be available at 10 pm on all fair days. A special ticket booth will be set up near Gate No. 1 for the convenience of commuters. Tridip Kumar Chatterjee, General Secretary, Guild, said app-based cab stands will also be arranged to ensure smooth transportation for bibliophiles.

Alongside the book fair, the Kolkata Literature Festival, scheduled for January 24 and 25, is expected to draw large crowds of book lovers. Featuring authors such as Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Amitav Ghosh and Durjoy Datta, the festival promises engaging discussions on literature.