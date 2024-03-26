U’khand CEO sends waterproof backpacks for remote polling booths in Alipurduar for 1st time

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration received waterproof, extra protective backpacks from the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Uttarakhand for the first time. These backpacks are meant to transport Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and polling materials, facilitating hands-free movement for polling parties in challenging terrain and ensuring machine safety.

R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “Through a video conference, the Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand learned about the booths situated on the hilly terrain of Buxa Hill in Alipurduar district. Consequently, the CEO of Uttarakhand has sent waterproof and extra protective backpacks for carrying VVPAT, EVMs, control units and ballot units. This is the first time that polling personnel will utilise such backpacks, enabling them to trek freely as their hands will be free.”

In the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, three booths in Buxa Hill necessitate trekking due to the lack of alternative communication. About 2,000 voters from 13 villages cast their votes in these booths. To reach the Adma and Chunabhatti booths, polling personnel trek at least 10 kilometres, while reaching the Buxa booth requires a 6-kilometer trek. These booths are situated in Buxa Fort Junior High School, Adma Primary School and Chunabhatti Primary School, all nearly 3,000 feet above sea level.

The Buxa Duar BFP School is about 30 kilometres from Alipurduar town. Vehicles reach only up to the zero point; from there, a 45-minute trek leads to the school near the historical Buxa Fort. This booth has 791 voters.

Chunabhatti Primary School lies around 37 kilometres from Alipurduar town, with a challenging 2-hour trek from Santlabari due to road conditions. There are over 600 voters assigned to this booth.

Adma Primary School, the most remote booth in the district, is over 40 kilometres from the district headquarters. The trek from Santlabari takes over 2 hours. This booth has more than 700 voters.