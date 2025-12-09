UK Trade Commissioner to interact with industry captains

Kolkata: The United Kingdom Trade Commissioner for South Asia, Harjinder Kang, is scheduled to engage with Kolkata’s industry leaders during his visit to the city on December 10 and 11 to strengthen UK’s trade and investment ties with West Bengal following the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

A press communique by the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata said the visit underscores the importance the UK places on Kolkata as a strategic hub for businesses seeking opportunities in East and Northeast India.

Kang will interact with stakeholders across key sectors including technology, innovation, advanced manufacturing and financial services. He will also meet a number of small and medium-sized enterprises in textiles, agriculture, engineering, jute, tea and handicrafts—areas expected to benefit from increased support and information on trade and investment.

Kang will participate as the key speaker at a session hosted by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on December 10, titled ‘Unlocking Emerging Trade Opportunities between India & the UK under the upcoming Comprehensive Economic & Trade Agreement (CETA)’.

“The UK-India FTA will turbocharge our trading relationship,” Kang said, adding that Kolkata hosts a strong base of UK businesses and investors. British Deputy High Commissioner, Andrew Fleming said stakeholders across West Bengal were eagerly awaiting the agreement’s implementation.

A reception hosted by the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata will bring together industry leaders to mark the signing of the UK-India FTA. The deal is the biggest bilateral trade agreement the UK has concluded since leaving the EU, and the most comprehensive India has ever signed. It slashes tariffs on 99% of UK goods and 90 per cent of Indian goods, offering wider choices for consumers and unlocking significant trade potential.