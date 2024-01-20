UK pavilion at Kolkata Book Fair brings the best in stories & quizzes

KOLKATA: Ever wanted to take cool photos in front of London’s iconic red phone booths? Now you can do it at the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair, which is on till January 31 at Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake. This year, the United Kingdom is the focal theme country (for the fourth time) and there’s a lot of excitement among the bibliophiles surrounding the UK pavilion.



Besides exploring the digital library and meeting UK authors, the book lovers can also learn about studying at top UK universities. One can also take photographs against the backdrop of the famous Shard, the tallest building in the UK at the fair.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated the UK pavilion digitally on Thursday in the presence of Alex Ellis CMG, British High Commissioner and Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.

Given it is the 75th anniversary of the British Council’s presence in India, the UK Pavilion is showcasing the best of the UK literature, culture and academic excellence.

“We are thrilled at the initial excitement around the UK theme country pavilion at the book fair. The West Bengal-UK ties in literature go back a long way and have paved the way for the opportunities and partnerships in the present and the future. We are bringing the best of the UK to Kolkata at the book fair that coincides with the British Council’s 75th anniversary in India,” said Alison.

“Over the next two weeks, visitors can find a reason to visit the UK theme country pavilion — whether listening to authors and experts, indulging in quizzes, exploring educational opportunities in the UK or simply creating memories through photos against iconic UK backdrops such as the telephone booths or the Shard,” she added.

On the first day of the book fair, book lovers enjoyed a captivating session on storytelling with Michael Wilson, Professor of Drama and Head of Creative Arts at Loughborough University. Apart from thought-provoking discussions, the UK pavilion also has engaging exhibits and interactive displays.