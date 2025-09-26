UK marks World Tourism Day in Kolkata

Kolkata: The British Deputy High Commission in collaboration with Chandni Travel Group hosted an event to mark the World Tourism Day this year at the British Club in Kolkata on Thursday. At the event, Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, spoke about the UK’s rich offerings in nature and eco-tourism, emphasising the growing global interest in sustainable travel experiences. “Tourism has long been a driver of economic growth, cultural exchange, and community development. Like all industries the tourism industry constantly evolves over time; current challenges include climate change, biodiversity loss, the impact of social media and shifting consumer values. The future of tourism lies not only in sustainability but in regeneration. It’s about leaving places better than we found them,” said Dr Fleming.

A thought-provoking panel discussion on sustainable tourism was also held where experts from the tourism and hospitality sector shared insights on responsible travel, community engagement and the role of innovation in shaping sustainable tourism models. Ritu Varma, Country Manager, India, VisitBritain, who joined the session virtually said: “India is one of Britain’s most important tourism markets, with visitors staying longer, spending more and exploring further than average. Kolkata, as a cultural hub, is an increasingly vital source of high-value travellers.

As Britain’s national tourism board, VisitBritain plays a central role in India working closely with trade partners, media and influencers to strengthen the UK’s appeal. Our focus is on promoting regional dispersal and showcasing that Britain is far more than London.”