UK International Trade Min in city, set to unveil new initiatives

Kolkata: UK’s minister for International Trade, Nigel Huddleston is kicking off a three-day visit to Kolkata and Dhaka focused on unlocking more opportunities for British companies to grow trade and win business.



“The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with India and Bangladesh. Our trade with both has grown significantly over the past year which shows our partnerships are reaching new heights," Huddleston said.

The minister added: "I want to use my first official visit here to show the UK’s eagerness to work with both countries on shared challenges like climate change, using our collective expertise to deepen our trading relationship, spark economic growth, and create jobs.”

India has set strong targets to boost electric vehicles (EVs) and the UK is well-placed to support this ambition by providing knowledge exchange and access to finance and technology. The minister will announce a new project that will see the UK and Government of West Bengal join forces on a pilot to develop electric two-wheelers, such as motorcycles or scooters.

Huddleston will also launch a centre to enhance opportunities in the EV sector by partnering Indian businesses with elite academic and industrial institutions in the UK.

He will also facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Bengal government on skill development in sustainable and modern methods of construction.

Through these three initiatives, UK businesses will be well-placed to customise and market EV technology and sustainable construction for this burgeoning market in India.

Minister Huddleston will also visit a waste processing company in Kolkata using cutting-edge green technologies supplied by UK business CDE Ireland to recycle construction waste into high-quality, reusable sand.

At a business roundtable, the minister will speak to industry leaders on the deepening of the UK and India's economic ties — emphasising the opportunities that have already been unlocked from the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership.