UK-India Edtech seeks to enhance Bengal’s edu sector

Kolkata: West Bengal and the UK are poised to come closer with the UK edtech sector’s disruptive innovation offer to the education sector in Kolkata.



The UK-India Edtech collaboration event, organised by the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata, Union Education Group, WOWL, and supported by ABE, Defacto Ed, Novistra and the British Council was held at the British Club on Saturday with the aim to celebrate and advance the partnership between the UK and India in the education technology sector.

The event brought together educators, policymakers, and industry leaders in Kolkata to explore the transformative potential of Edtech in enhancing education and fostering stronger bilateral ties between the state and the UK. The UK stakeholders highlighted

cutting-edge technologies developed by UK Edtech companies that enhance learning,

personalise education, and empower educators in India. During the interactive session, they also provided information on scholarships available for Indian students to study in the UK. The initiative seeks to facilitate the development of collaborations between Indian educational institutions and world-renowned schools in the United Kingdom. Dr. Andrew Fleming, British

Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India said: “We have already seen successful collaborations between UK Edtech companies and Indian institutions.

The organisers of this wonderful event, Union Education Group and WOWL had partnered with schools in Kolkata and Darjeeling and students are reaping the benefits of their language learning platform. I am excited to think that such partnerships are just the beginning; there is immense potential for further collaboration.”