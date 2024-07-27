UK delegation of 15 innovative cos. visit city for improving ‘urban systems’

Kolkata: A delegation from ‘Innovate UK’, the UK’s innovation agency visited Kolkata for a conclave focusing on innovating ways to improve ‘Urban Systems’ which includes water, waste and air management.



The agency, in collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission and industry partner FICCI, concluded their “Global Business Innovation Programme” with a two-day visit in the city on Friday.

This initiative focused on ‘Urban Systems’ and included businesses delivering Net Zero solutions for challenges such as heating and cooling, mobility, energy, resource measurement and management (e.g., water, waste, air) etc.

The delegation visited Kolkata and Chennai, two metropolitan cities which are part of India’s ‘100 Smart Cities’ mission which aims to address the challenges and opportunities of urbanization over the next 30 years as 400 million people move to urban areas.

In their two-day visit, the companies met over 100 Indian delegates through a B2B networking event and were hosted by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board and New Town Kolkata Development Authority to explore how these technologies could support the state’s urbanization and Smart Cities Vision.

Murdhanya Dave, Head of India and Europe at Innovate UK, stated: “India remains a strategic partner for the UK. Through bringing the UK and Indian businesses and other organisations together we can drive prosperity and solve some of the major challenges facing society. We are committed to fostering collaborations that drive sustainable development and create long-lasting impacts in both nations.”

Rishikesh Chanda, Senior Sector Manager and Lead, Infrastructure, British Deputy High Commission Kolkata said: “I welcome the UK delegation to Kolkata. Kolkata is an ideal location for a visit like this. Bengal’s achievement in harnessing renewable energy, promoting the use of electric vehicles, waste management and recycling, and sustainable urbanisation is a model for others to follow.

The UK has also undertaken extensive initiatives to ensure clean air, clean transport, green spaces, low-carbon buildings and smart infrastructure create cities where people want to live and they attract talent, investment and

drive growth.

I hope the visit will facilitate sharing of expertise and co-development of solutions which will benefit both West Bengal and the UK.”