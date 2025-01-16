UK-based IT company opens its largest ‘powerhouse’ at Salt Lake Sector-V

Kolkata: RedoQ Group, a global leader in IT services and diversified industries, on Thursday, inaugurated their largest powerhouse at the state-of-the-art Infinity IT Lagoon at Salt Lake Sector V.

The event was graced by Babul Supriyo, minister in-charge of state IT & Electronics department, Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India along with several other esteemed guests from various sectors.

Dipal Dutta, RedoQ Group’s CEO, said: “The decision to establish a powerhouse in Kolkata isn’t just a business move. It’s a homecoming with a purpose that aligns with our vision of building an IT Hub and laying the foundation for Kolkata’s own Silicon Valley — one that will be second to none right here in Kolkata.”

The company will continue to retain its base in the UK while expanding its operations team from Kolkata, thereby continuing to tap into the potential and synergies of both countries.

Over the past year, RedoQ has already invested more than Rs 20 crore in this region with plans to raise this figure to Rs 50 crore in 2025 and to Rs 100 crore in 2026. RedoQ currently employs 200 talented professionals in Kolkata, with plans to scale its workforce to 500 by the end of 2025. The company also aims to employ 1,000 individuals by 2026, reinforcing its commitment to creating high-quality sustainable jobs. “As your name suggests, growth is at the core of your journey and you have already proven your potential in the UK. I am confident you will achieve the same success here. Kolkata is emerging as the next IT hub in India and I am grateful to see companies choosing this city to expand, creating employment opportunities. While the roots of any organisation remain where they began, growth leads to greater integration with the city it operates in,” said Supriyo.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, said: “A growing number of British based tech companies and services are recognising the pipeline of talent and opting to establish operations in Kolkata. RedoQ was part of our first ever tech mission to this city in November 2024.”

In July 2024, RedoQ decided to establish its powerhouse outside of the UK in Kolkata in a move that underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Indian subcontinent.