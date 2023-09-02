UGC team to to visit JU on Monday

Kolkata: A four-member University Grant Commission (UGC) team will be visiting Jadavpur University on Monday. A source in the university said that the team will be speaking with the administration and stakeholders.



In the letter sent by UGC to the varsity’s administration notifying of the visit, no specific reason has been cited for the same as per a source. They will be visiting for two days–September 4 and 5.

Earlier the UGC had shown dissatisfaction with the first report sent by the administration, where they had sought details of the steps taken by the Institute to conduct a joint counselling of freshers and seniors within the first two weeks of the session’s beginning.

A first-year undergraduate student died, allegedly due to ragging. Even the second interim report submitted by the Internal Inquiry Committee of the university suggested that the deceased was a victim of ragging and that ragging was persistent in the main boys’ hostel.

Meanwhile, amid the row over the death of the student JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu offered to resign after getting a letter threatening her with dire consequences but she reversed the decision following the intervention of officiating Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau.

The anonymous letter the registrar and Joint Registrar Sanjay Gopal Sarkar received by post on Friday issued life threat to them, if any harm was caused to one of the former students who were arrested in connection with the case, a JU official said.