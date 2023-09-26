UGC seeks explanation from JU in 15 days

Kolkata: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has sent a letter to Jadavpur University seeking an explanation within 15 days on why the UGC Anti-Ragging Guidelines of 2009 were not being followed.



A four-member UGC team had visited the campus on September 4 and September 5 after the death of a first-year undergraduate student, who succumbed to his injuries after falling from the second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel.

Ragging was one of the allegations made by his family members behind the student’s death. The internal inquiry committee report also suggested that the deceased was a victim of ragging which was persistent in the main boys’ hostel. In their report, the UGC cited that there was a security lapse. According to a source, the UGC asked for a detailed explanation of the mentioned lapse and also asked the varsity to submit a report on the steps that have been taken for the implementation of the guidelines. If the report is not sent in 15 days, then they may take strict action against the varsity, a source informed.

During their visit to the campus, they met the university’s anti-ragging committee members, registrar and dean of students as well as teachers of the Bengali department. According to a source in the university, they also met the members of the Executive Council (EC). Earlier UGC had expressed dissatisfaction with the first report sent by the administration, where they had sought details of the steps taken by the institute to conduct a joint counselling of freshers and seniors within the first two weeks of the session’s beginning.

The Governor held a meeting with the interim V-C of Jadavpur University over UGC guidelines and dengue situation in the varsity.