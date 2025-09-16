UG tech courses: State lays out decentralised admission norms

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has issued guidelines for filling vacant seats in undergraduate (UG) engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy courses through decentralised counselling at the institute level for the academic session 2025–26.

According to the notification, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) completed two phases of e-counselling and seat allotment on September 11, after which a substantial number of seats in professional technical courses remained vacant across participating institutes. The department has now permitted institutions recognised by regulatory authorities, including state-aided and private universities, to admit students directly through decentralised counselling, subject to the prescribed guidelines.

At Jadavpur University, 151 seats remained vacant out of 1,308 across 16 engineering departments. Dean of Engineering Partha Pratim Biswas said: “Our decentralised admission will be held after Puja, as the formal admission process based on the centralised counselling will continue till September 23.

The seat matrix will be available only after that. However, the notification will be issued before Puja.”

As per the guidelines, private and self-financing colleges may admit candidates on the basis of WBJEE rank, JEE (Main) rank, or 10+2 results. Government engineering and technology colleges can admit only Bengal-domiciled students with WBJEE merit rank. State universities and their departments will admit candidates with WBJEE merit rank, maintaining the existing domicile quotas. Institutions must publish discipline-wise vacancy lists on their notice boards and websites, invite applications and prepare merit-based admission lists. Details of admitted students are to be submitted to the Director of Technical Education and the affiliating university within the stipulated deadlines.