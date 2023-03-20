UG courses: NBA to visit JU on March 24

Kolkata: The National Board of Accreditation (NBA), India is scheduled to visit Jadavpur University on March 24 to March 26 for undergraduate courses, including Electronic and Instrumentation Engineering, Information Technology and Power Engineering.



The NBA assures quality and relevance to technical education, especially of the programmes in professional and technical disciplines, i.e. Engineering and Technology, Management, Architecture, Pharmacy and Hotel Management and Catering Technology through the mechanism of accreditation of programs offered by technical institutions.

Reportedly, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had made it mandatory for all the technical institutes to have NBA accreditation for 60 per cent of their courses but Jadavpur University had none in the engineering and technology department. Hence, taking a step forward, the university has applied for getting accreditation in three UG courses.

According to an official of JU, NBA accreditation is extremely important for engineering or technical courses. In case of overseas jobs, candidates are often asked if the course had NBA accreditation.