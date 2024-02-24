UG courses centralised admission process underway

The implementation of the centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses for the upcoming academic session is under process, Principal Secretary for Higher Education and School Education department Manish Jain said on Saturday.

The state universities were asked to conduct the admissions through standalone online portals for the academic session in 2023 because the centralised admission portal was developed based on the three-years degree UG programme and needed to be modified as per the recent implementation, which was four-years degree UG programme.

“Since four years was implemented last year, the seat matrix has changed. So we decided that it would be implemented from the upcoming academic session. It is under process,” Jain said on the sidelines while attending a symposium on connecting academia and industry through internship.

Recently, state Education minister Bratya Basu told reporters that he is hopeful that the centralised admission portal can be introduced from the upcoming

academic session. Through a centralised platform, a student will be able to apply to various colleges under the state government just by logging into a single portal instead of going to individual institutions.

“If a central admission portal is introduced, it will be good for us as the number of seats remaining vacant would reduce substantially,” the principal of Lady Brabourne College Dr Siuli Sarkar said.

The centralised online admission portal for UG will be used in all government-aided colleges, unitary universities and state-aided

affiliating universities, excluding autonomous colleges, minority educational institutions or colleges, training colleges and law colleges.