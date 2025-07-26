UG application deadline extended till July 30

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department on Friday extended the application deadline for undergraduate (UG) admissions through the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) till July 30, marking the third such extension.

The application window, originally set to close on July 1, was first extended to July 15 and then to July 25, amid continuing legal uncertainty over OBC reservation. “In the interest of students, the last date for registration and application for Phase-1 admission has been extended till July 30 or until further orders,” read the latest extension notification.

The WBCAP portal, launched on June 17, provides a single-window facility for 7,229 UG courses across 460 colleges under 17 universities.