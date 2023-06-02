UG admission process in state-funded higher edu institutions to start on July 1

Kolkata: The standalone portal for application for undergraduate programmes will open from July 1, the state Higher Education department notified on Friday. They have also advised for the entire admission process at undergraduate level to be completed by August 31.



The department had earlier made it clear that the four-year plan for the undergraduate level will be implemented for the state universities from 2023-24 academic session.

“The Expert Committee, constituted regarding implementation of the National Curriculum and Credit Framework (NCCF) dated January 31 has recommended the implementation of NCCF for four-years UG programmes from the academic year 2023-24 in all Government/aided Higher Secondary Institutions (HEIs)...” the department notified.

However, the state universities were asked to conduct the admissions through standalone online portals for the academic session because the centralised admission portal was developed based on the existing three-years degree UG programme and needs to be modified as per the recent implementation.

According to the tentative schedule by the department, the submission of applications in the portal needs to be completed by the universities by July 15.

Thereafter, the merit list needs to be published by July 20 and completion of admission by July 31, so that semester one classes can start from August 1.

However, like previous years, the institutions have been given the liberty to reopen their portals for another two phases if the need arises. Like last year, no charges will be taken from students for scanning or uploading of documents for online admission and providing the application form or prospectus of admission in all undergraduate level programmes. According to the department, eligible applicants should be informed directly by the institution authorities through letter or e-mail or telecommunication.

The state Education department has requested the Vice-Chancellors or Registrars of all state-aided universities to take necessary steps for issuance of instructions to all the affiliated institutions.

However, this schedule does not apply to the Netaji Subhas Open University, which will follow the schedule as per guidelines of Open Distance Learning.

Separate notifications will be published by the department

for admission to teacher training courses and postgraduate

level courses.