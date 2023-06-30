UG admission process in colleges under CU to start from July 1

Kolkata: The undergraduate admission process of colleges affiliated to Calcutta University is going to begin from July 1, as notified by the authorities earlier.



Before this, the university had announced the admission regulations and syllabus for the four-year undergraduate programmes offered under Bachelor of Art, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce.

They also highlighted the three different exit options provided to the students provided they complete the course within seven years.

They offered exit options after the completion of the second, fourth and sixth semesters. Candidates opting for honours with research degree courses in the seventh and eighth semesters, need to obtain a CGPA equivalent to 75 per cent marks after successful completion of the first six semesters.

Students choosing a four-year Bachelor’s degree are required to take up research projects under the guidance of a faculty member. They need to complete the research in these two semesters of four credits and eight credits respectively.

To clear the doubts of the head of the institutions, they also held a three-phase workshop on June 27 and June 28 with various college principals participating at Calcutta University’s College Street campus. Principals from 51 colleges including Asutosh College, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, Syamaprasad College and Netaji Nagar College (Evening), amongst others, were called in for phase one. Fifty-two colleges including Scottish Church College, Gurudas College, and Baruipur College have been included in the second phase and 30 colleges including Serampore College, Fakir Chand College, and Bidhan Chandra College, amongst others have been included in the third phase.