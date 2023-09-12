UG admission in general degree colleges & unitary univs extended

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department on Monday decided to reopen the online standalone portal for the admission session 2023-24 to all undergraduate (UG) courses in general degree colleges and unitary universities if required.



In the notice issued by the department, it was stated that several seats are lying vacant at different general degree colleges and unitary universities at the UG level. The admission process may continue till September 20 to fill up the vacant seats.

The standalone portal for application for undergraduate programmes opened from July 1. The state universities were asked to conduct the admissions through standalone online portals for the academic session because the centralised admission portal was developed based on the existing three-years degree UG programme and needs to be modified as per the recent implementation.

The classes in most colleges have already begun but the department had earlier stated that the institutions were given the liberty to reopen their portals for another two phases if need arises.