Udayan Guha warns BJP over alleged ‘fake voter insertion’ in Bengal

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha issued a strong warning to BJP workers during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) assembly-based workers’ meeting at Dinhata Sahati Maidan on Sunday. He accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists by inserting false voters from other states, a strategy he alleged was previously used in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Addressing party workers, Guha stated: “The BJP secured victories in Maharashtra and Delhi by adding fake voters from outside these states. Now, they are trying the same tactic in Bengal.

If BJP finds a shortage of voters in its strongholds, it attempts to insert fake names in the voter list across the state. If this happens, I urge Trinamool Congress workers to stand against it.”

He further alleged that certain government officials and employees were involved in the process, calling on party workers to protest against them as well.

The meeting was attended by Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik, MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and other party leaders, who also criticised the BJP on the same issue.

Responding to Guha’s remarks, Cooch Behar District BJP General Secretary Biraj Bose dismissed the allegations, stating: “It is the Trinamool Congress that engages in voter fraud on election day. They are making such claims now because they fear facing defeat in 2026.”