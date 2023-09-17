Udayan Guha vows upgrades for Cooch Behar Bar Association

Cooch Behar: Udayan Guha, Minister of the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), paid a visit to the Cooch Behar Bar Association on Saturday, assuring assistance in upgrading facilities. During his visit, he held a meeting with the lawyers and assured them to resolve various problems that were brought to his notice.



Interestingly, both Union Minister Nishith Pramanik and NBDD Minister Udayan Guha visited the Bar Association within a month, triggering whispers in political circles with the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Guha refrained from commenting on this matter when confronted with questions from mediapersons. Nevertheless, on Saturday, the lawyers seized the opportunity to voice their concerns, emphasising their non-partisan stance and welcoming support from all quarters.

Abdul Jalil Ahmed, president of the Cooch Behar Bar Association, remarked: “We are open to considering anyone who can benefit us. Everyone is welcome at the Bar Association. The North Bengal Development minister visited us and we raised several issues, including problems with our seating, which the provisions minister has assured to address.”

Guha stated: “I do not have control over others’ visits but I had been wanting to visit the Bar Association for a long time. With over two thousand members, the association faces seating issues. I have committed to address this from the NBDD. I will ensure that work commences promptly.”