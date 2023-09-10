Udayan Guha predicts huge victory for TMC from Dinhata in Lok Sabha polls

Cooch Behar: During the 89th death anniversary commemoration of Manishi Thakur Panchanan Barma, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha launched an attack on Rajya Sabha MP and Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association chief Nagendra Nath Roy (known as Ananta Maharaj), branding him a ‘fraud.’

During the event, Udayan Guha remarked: “With the Lok Sabha elections, TMC will create history by achieving the highest vote margin in Dinhata in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. People have witnessed what transpired in Dhupguri.”

He seized the opportunity to criticise Anant Mahara, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP, stating: “He is a fraud who has even changed his own name.”

The event, organised by the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress Committee, took place on Sunday at the Cooch Behar Rash Mela Ground. Attendees included North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, Trinamool Congress Cooch Behar district chairman Girindranath Barman, Cooch Behar Municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh along with other TMC workers.

The ceremony commenced with the garlanding of the statue of Manishi Thakur Panchanan Barma, situated adjacent to the Ras Mela Ground.