Udayan Guha initiates protest march against Centre over fund block

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha issues a warning of retaliation if TMC workers face attacks, leading a rally at Bhetaguri, the residence of Union Minister Nishith Pramanik.



Minister Udayan Guha initiated a protest march against the Central government in the Dinhata Assembly constituency, addressing various issues, including pending MGNREGS work payments and housing schemes.

On Monday, the march took place in Dinhata Assembly’s Bhetaguri area, which is also the residence of Union minister of state for Home, Nishit Pramanik. The complaint is that Trinamool Congress workers faced difficulties in carrying out their work in the area after the recent Panchayat polls.

After the march, Minister Udayan Guha emphasised: “We want to emphasise that an atmosphere of fear has been instilled in the region under the leadership of the Union Minister. Trinamool Congress workers and ordinary citizens are hesitant to come out and protest against injustice. Retaliation will occur if TMC workers are attacked. Today’s march in this area aims to convey this message.”

BJP district secretary Ajay Roy responded to Minister Udayan Guha’s statement, stating: “The more he makes such statements in the Bhetaguri area, the stronger the BJP will become.”