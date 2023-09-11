Udayan Guha inaugurates new college building

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha inaugurated the new building of Cooch Behar Baneswar Sarathibala Mahavidyalaya. This building was constructed with assistance from the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD). Minister Udayan Guha presided over the building’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, joined by local dignitaries, including Baneswar Sarathi Bala Mahavidyalaya Principal Narendra Nath Roy.

The construction of this building, funded by the NBDD, has been completed at a cost of around Rs 2 crore 70 lakh. The college currently enrolls around 2,000 students.

NBDD minister Udayan Guha commented: “This building is a testament to the vision of the Chief Minister and the efforts of the NBDD. Upon taking office, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of expeditiously finishing pending projects, including this building.With its well-equipped classrooms, we anticipate that students will have an enhanced learning environment.”

Baneswar Sarthibala Mahavidyalaya Principal Narendra Nath Roy expressed gratitude, saying: “The completion of this two-story building will greatly benefit us. We extend our thanks to Chief Minister. The additional classrooms will facilitate better learning experiences for our students.”