Udayan Guha inaugurates Jorai Bridge in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) minister Udayan Guha inaugurated the 40-metre-long Jorai Bridge in the Valka area of the Kumargram block in Alipurduar on Tuesday at a cost of approximately Rs 9 crore.

Local residents said that the new bridge will directly benefit around 1,200 families. During his visit, the NBDD minister also announced that the department has allocated Rs 56 crore for various development projects in Alipurduar.

Udayan Guha stated: “NBDD will undertake development through small projects in every district, from Alipurduar to Malda. The department has no shortage of funds.

The state has recently allocated an additional Rs 450 crore for new projects.

In this regard, each district will receive equal importance.

Furthermore, we have received Rs 62 crore from the RIDF fund, bringing the total project budget to approximately Rs 512 crore. Just like Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri will also see development work amounting to Rs 62 crore.”