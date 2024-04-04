Udayan Guha gets threat call, one apprehended

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha lodged a complaint at Dinhata Police Station regarding threats and abuse received from an unknown number. Following the complaint, the police apprehended one individual identified as Salman Shaikh from Farakka in Murshidabad.



During Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Cooch Behar, Udayan Guha reportedly received abusive calls from an unknown number. Guha stated: “The call came on Wednesday night at 10:41 pm while I was returning from an election campaign.

I received a call from an unidentified number and upon answering, the caller asked: ‘Who is speaking?’ I responded, asking the caller’s identity, which led to the caller hurling abuses and making threats in an inaudible language, including ‘you will be killed in broad daylight.

Let’s see if anyone can

protect you.’ Upon returning home, I promptly informed the police and filed an FIR at Dinhata Police Station. Subsequently, the individual was apprehended in Farakka as per police reports.”

The incident of threatening a minister during the Chief Minister’s district tour has caused a stir in the district.