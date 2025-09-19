UCO Bank holds FinTech & Cybersecurity Hackathon 2025–26

Kolkata: UCO Bank, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, successfully hosted the FinTech & Cybersecurity Hackathon 2025–26, an initiative of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance. The hackathon aimed to foster innovation, enhance collaboration between the banking sector and academia, and create scalable solutions for the evolving financial ecosystem.

A total of 11 teams from IIEST, Shibpur, participated, presenting creative ideas in financial technology and cybersecurity, which were assessed

by an expert jury panel. The prize distribution ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Shri Ashwani Kumar, Managing Director & CEO of UCO Bank; Shri Sudhir Shyam, Government Nominee Director; Shri Vijaykumar N. Kamble, Executive Director; Shri Srinivasa Rao, Senior Advisor, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA); and Dr. V.M.S.R. Murthy, Director of IIEST Shibpur.

All participating teams attended the event, and winners were honoured for their exceptional performances. The top team earned the opportunity to present its solution at the Global FinTech Festival scheduled for October 2025 in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Kumar remarked: “This Hackathon is a step towards building the future of banking through innovation and collaboration. Engaging with young talent helps us develop practical solutions to meet emerging challenges in the banking sector.”