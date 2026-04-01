Uber to discontinue shuttle operations in city after April 2

Kolkata: Uber will discontinue its Shuttle services in Kolkata after April 2, the company said in a notification to users, a move expected to affect thousands of commuters travelling to Sector V, New Town and other business districts.



Shuttle rides will not be available after that date. Any unutilised subscription balance will be refunded as Uber credits within seven working days, while support services will continue for pending payments and queries.

Uber Shuttle operated as a pre-booked, fixed-route AC bus service with designated pick-up points, linking residential areas with commercial hubs across Kolkata and parts of Howrah. It had gained traction among office-goers as a predictable alternative to crowded public transport and app-based cabs.

With the service set to shut, commuters are exploring alternative shuttle options, while many are preparing to return to existing public transport, raising concerns over overcrowding, higher fares in some cases, limited seat availability and longer travel time.

“I travel nearly 40 km daily between Jadavpur and Rajarhat and Uber Shuttle has been my primary mode of commute. Its discontinuation will make travel more difficult, especially during peak hours,” said Ayan Bhattacharya.

“I travel six days a week to Sector V. The shuttle was predictable and affordable. The alternatives available now are either costlier or too far from my home,” said another user.

“Public transport on my route is limited. If this service goes, commuting during peak hours will become difficult and time-consuming,” said a commuter who travels from Behala to Salt Lake Sector V.

“I had stopped carrying cash because the Shuttle made travel seamless. Now I will have to rethink my commute,” said Sonali Biswas, who travels six days a week from Kamalgazi to New Town.

A senior state transport department official said existing bus services would absorb the additional demand. “Public and private buses are already operating on these routes. We will review the situation and add more buses or permits if needed,” the official said.

Uber introduced shuttle services in Kolkata after signing a memorandum of understanding with the state transport department at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023. The shutdown follows similar exits from Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad as the company reworks its mobility strategy and shifts focus to Employee Transportation Services targeting corporate clients.