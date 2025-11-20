Uber, Sulabh Intn’l tie up to offer free toilet access for drivers

Kolkata: Uber has partnered with Sulabh International to provide its drivers free access to Sulabh-operated public toilets across nine major cities, including Kolkata.

Announced on World Toilet Day, the initiative aims to address the sanitation needs of drivers who spend long hours on the road.

According to a press statement, under the collaboration, drivers can use Sulabh facilities by showing their Uber registration ID on the driver app. Sulabh will ensure regular maintenance, cleanliness and the availability of essential supplies at these locations.

To support women drivers, 50 Sulabh toilet complexes will be equipped with sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators, enabling access to free sanitary products and safe disposal.

Amit Deshpande, head of city operations at Uber India and South Asia, said the tie-up reflects Uber’s efforts to improve working conditions for drivers. Sulabh International president Kumar Dilip said the move promotes accessible, dignified sanitation for the workforce that keeps cities running.