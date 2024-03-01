Uber & AAI collaborate to improve travel experience

In a bid to improve travel experience for passengers at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata, the private cab operator Uber has announced a partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

An issued statement read: “As part of this collaboration, Uber has set up dedicated pickup zones at the arrival terminal for both domestic and international flights, complemented by on-ground assistance and wayfinding signages - assisting riders from inside the terminal all the way to the Uber pickup zones. Passengers can look forward to a seamless journey from touchdown to destination while drivers can enjoy a hassle-free experience, making Uber the preferred choice for transportation to and from the airport.”

Shiva Shailendran, director of supply operations at Uber India and South Asia, said: “We are focussed on reshaping travel experience and this partnership with the Airports Authority of India will help us deliver an elevated experience for drivers and riders alike. We remain committed to deliver a magical experience every time you choose to Uber in and out of your city.”

The company has introduced cashless operations at the NSCBI Airport in collaboration with Omega Enterprises. “Cashless operations eliminate parking and pickup charges for Uber drivers, streamlining the overall experience and resulting in reduced estimated arrival times (ETAs) for riders ensuring smooth airport transfers” the statement claimed.

In April 2023, Uber signed an MoU with AAI, extending its services at multiple AAI airports. Kolkata Airport registered 61 per cent surge in air traffic over the previous fiscal year, highlighting the escalating demand for smooth connectivity.