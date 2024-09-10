Two youths sold to contractor in Haryana

Cooch Behar: A local man has been accused of luring two youths to another state under the pretext of employment only to sell them to a contractor. According to sources, the accused allegedly sold the youths to a contractor in Haryana for Rs 5 lakh.



The victims, identified as Mir Kasem Mia (20) and Alamgir Ali (21), are both residents of the North Deocharai area. Their families have lodged a formal complaint with the Tufanganj police, seeking urgent intervention to bring the youths back home.

Regina Bibi, the mother of Mir Kasem Mia, recounted the ordeal. “Around five months ago, a local family took my son and Alamgir Ali to Haryana with the promise of work at a plywood factory. Initially, they were employed but the family returned without them a few days ago and my son and Alamgir have not been seen since.”

Regina Bibi further revealed that her son recently managed to make contact using someone else’s mobile phone, informing the family of their dire situation. “He told us that they had been sold to a contractor for Rs. 5 lakh. They are being held captive in a house and forced to work without pay. They cannot return unless the money is repaid. We are extremely worried and want them to be rescued immediately,” she said.

The families have submitted a written complaint to the Tufanganj police. Asma Bibi, a member of the family accused of taking the youths, denied the allegations, stating, “The youths were supposed to return with us, but they disappeared midway.”

The Tufanganj police have launched an investigation into the matter.