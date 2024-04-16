Two youths killed in street accident

BALURGHAT: Two youths died in a tragic road accident on their way to their relative’s wedding home. The sensational incident took place in South Dinajpur’s Fulbari Ashram Bazar area under Gangarampur Police Station on Monday night.



The deceased were identified as Rabi Orao (32) and Joy Orao (18). They hailed from Tapan Block.

According to a local source, the three youths along were riding a bike from Dhundipara under Tapan Police Station to Pransagar under Gangarampur Police Station on their way to a relative’s wedding house. The bike lost control and hit a tree on the side of the road in Fulbari Ashram area.

When the matter came to the attention of the locals, they informed the police of Fulbari Outpost, the police went to the spot and rescued them and took them to the Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital. Two of them were declared dead by the doctors. Another was shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

On Tuesday morning, the cops of Gangarampur Police Station recovered the corpses, brought them to Gangarampur Police Station and sent them to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem.

A police investigation has been initiated.