Two youths drown in Patuli pond

Kolkata: Two youths died after they drowned in a pond in Patuli on Monday evening.

The youths identified as Sourish Das (22) and Ronit Banerjee (21) of Adarshapally in Netaji Nagar along with another friend were bathing on Monday around 6 pm at a pond in Patuli area. While bathing the youths were swimming with an aim to cross the pond.

Suddenly the duo drowned when they were at the middle of the pond. After being informed by local people, Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel of the Kolkata Police fished out the bodies after a few hours.