Two youths die in fatal bike accident in N Dinajpur

Raiganj: In a fatal accident, two young men lost their lives when their speeding bike crashed into a roadside tree near Patagada under the Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur on Wednesday night.

The victims identified as Md Miraj (22) and Umar Ali (25), are residents of Rajubasti village in Islampur.

According to reports, the duo was travelling from Islampur town to Rajubasti when they lost control of the bike, resulting in the tragic collision.

Locals rushed them to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

A police officer from Islampur Police District confirmed that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Authorities have launched a probe to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.