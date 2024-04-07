Two youths die during immersion in Hooghly River

Kolkata: Two youths died after they drowned in Hooghly River in the wee hours of Sunday during immersion of Lord Shiva. According to sources, the deceased youths identified as Soumyajit Banerjee (25) and Bishal Biswas (26) of Napitpara at New Colony in Purulia used to stay in Dum Dum area for professional purposes.



On Saturday night, the duo went to a friend’s place on the occasion of Shiv Puja. Around 3 am, Banerjee and Biswas along with two other friends went to Natherghat in Beniatola to immerse the idol of Lord Shiva.

During the immersion, Banerjee somehow lost balance and fell into the Hooghly. Seeing him fall, Biswas jumped to save his friend but none of them could reach the shore due to the current in the water.

Cops along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) arrived and started a search operation.

After a few hours, DMG personnel were able to retrieve the youths in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where the youths were declared brought dead. Police have started a probe.