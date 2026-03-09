Two years on, Chopra families await Governor’s aid

Raiganj: More than two years after four children died in a tragic landslide in a high-drain trench near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Chopra, the bereaved families allege they are yet to receive the financial assistance promised by the West Bengal Governor. Recently, C V Anand Bose, the Governor, resigned from his post without paying his promised money. The families are confused about whether they would receive it from the new Governor, R. N. Rabi.

On February 12, 2024, four minors, Younus Ali (7), Mahammad Ali(6), Talab Mahammad(12) and Golam Mustafa (5) lost their lives after falling into a trench at Chetnagachh under Chopra police station limits.

The trench had allegedly been dug near the Border Out Post of the BSF as part of its border-related activities. The incident triggered widespread grief in the region, prompting visits from state government officials, district authorities and leaders of the ruling

Trinamool Congress.

TMC leaders had extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family in two phases. On February 20, 2024, the then Governor C V Anand Bose visited the accident site, met the grieving families and publicly assured an additio

nal Rs 1 lakh to each of them. He had also reportedly promised Rs 5000 per month towards the education of a surviving child in one of the affected families. However, the families claim that none of these assurances from Raj Bhavan has materialised.

Samirul Islam, who lost his son in the mishap, said: “The Governor assured us immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh and a monthly support of Rs 5,000 for my other child till his education is completed. But we have not received anything

till today.

All four families on November 27, 2025, visited the Governor’s office in Kolkata to demand what was promised. Then, from his office, we were told that the fund would be provided within a week. But no funds were received.

In the meantime, Governor CV Anand Bose resigned from his post, leaving us in confusion. Very soon, we will have to hold correspondence with the new Governor for our payment”.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, President of the North Dinajpur TMC, confirmed that the families had not received the Governor’s promised aid and said: “Both the state government and TMC leaders stood by the families. We have heard that they did not received promised amount from the Governor. Recently, he resigned. We expect the new Governor, RN Rabi, will pay them soon, following the promise of CV Anand Bose”.