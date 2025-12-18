Two-year-old child found dead in pond

Malda: Malda was gripped by shock and grief on Wednesday after the body of a missing toddler was recovered from a pond in the Gangaprasad area under Mothabari Police Station. The deceased child has been identified as Tahasin, aged two years and eight months, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of the Mominpara locality and a trader by profession.

According to family members, Tahasin was last seen at home with relatives around 4:45 pm on Tuesday. A short while later, the child went missing. Despite extensive searches by family members and locals across nearby areas, the toddler was untraced.

Later that night, Abdul Jabbar lodged a missing diary at Mothabari PS, following which police began a search operation in the village and surrounding localities. However, the child could not be located overnight.

On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted the lifeless body of the child floating in a pond about 100 metres from his residence. Police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Demanding a thorough and impartial probe, the grieving father said: “I have lost my only young son under mysterious circumstances.

I want a CID enquiry so that the truth comes out and we get justice.” He added: “This is not just an accident; something is seriously wrong.”