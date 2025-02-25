Two women killed in separate accidents

Kolkata: Two women were killed in two separate road accidents in the city on Monday morning.

According to sources, the first accident took place around 7:05 am on Lenin Sarani near the Wellington Crossing. An elderly woman identified as Santi Devi Singh (77) was standing on the side of the road when suddenly a school bus hit the woman. She was immediately rushed to the NRS Hospital where Singh was declared brought dead. Though the school bus driver fled the spot initially, later he was arrested. The bus was also seized.

Around 9:15 am, the second accident took place at the Exide Crossing. A woman identified as Reshmi Roy (44) of Baranagar was crossing the road when suddenly a bus of route 222 hit Roy. The woman was immediately rushed to the SSKM Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver.

It may be mentioned that a few months ago, a school student was killed in a road accident after a bus ran over him in Salt Lake after which state Transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty held a high-level meeting with the police and bus unions.

Later, he had informed that the police will take stringent action against the offending drivers in the fatal accident cases by registering cases on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He also urged the bus owners’ associations to end the commission system and introduce a salary system for the bus drivers and conductors so that rash driving of buses does not take place anymore.