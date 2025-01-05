Two women held with brown sugar & cash

Siliguri: Kharibari police arrested two women with 19 grams of brown sugar and Rs 4,70,500 in cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajani Giri (30 years) and Riya Das (29 years), both residents of Goursingh Jote in Kharibari.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Goursingh Jote area near the India-Nepal border in Kharibari and arrested the duo on Saturday night. Both of them were produced at Siliguri Court on Sunday.