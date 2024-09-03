Two women given life term for murder of 4-yr-old

Kolkata: Two women have been awarded life imprisonment for murdering a four-year-old girl last year in New Town.According to police, on October 12, a resident of the Mahishgot area identified as Ranjit Naskar lodged a complaint at the New Town PS alleging that his daughter was suspected to have been kidnapped who was missing since October 11. Naskar told the cops that she was playing outside their home and



went missing.

After registering an abduction case, police started a probe. Initially, police questioned several people in the area but nobody had seen the girl.

Suspecting something unusual, police zeroed in on some people, including Ranjit’s brother. Accordingly, while searching the houses of the suspects, cops found the body of the girl from the residence of Ranjit’s brother wrapped

inside a sack.

Immediately police detained all the family members of Ranjit’s brother. During interrogation, cops learnt that the wife of Ranjit’s mother Arati Naskar who used to stay with his brother and his sister-in-law Kabita Naskar killed the girl over a superstition.

As Arati was suffering from several illnesses she and Kabita somehow thought that if a girl child’s fingers were sacrificed all would be cured.

Accordingly, on October 12, 2023 morning when the girl was playing outside of her home, they brought the girl at their home and cut off her two fingers. As the girl was screaming in pain, she was strangled to death. After arresting Arati and Kabita, police filed the chargesheet within a few days.

Recently, both the women were convicted by the Barasat Court and have been awarded with life imprisonment.